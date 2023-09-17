I really do not see that features like S/MIME and/or OpenPGP for Signing and Encryption are added to Vivaldi Mail.

But that is needed by some small business users if they want to check sender authenticity and mail integrity/privacy.

Sorry to say, but why is development stalled? I remember old Opera Presto M2, when S/MIME and OpenPGP was announced an never added. A dead-end.

Now? OpenPGP was announced for Vivaldi Mail TP1, but that was 2020. Nothing happend since then. And S/MIME? Nothing ever read about such is planned or will be added.

IMHO Good reason to tell others to use Thunderbird, KMail, Evolution, The Bat! - depending on their OS.

What do you think?

I want some disucussion on these missing features.