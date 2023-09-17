Add S/MIME to Vivaldi Mail
-
Missing S/MIME Signing and Encryption is a lack for small business users.
Currently we can not check mail sender authenticity and not sign or crypt mails.
Need to discuss? See https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90676/vivaldi-presents-itself-as-a-browser-and-mail-client-for-good-privacy-but-whats-about-mail-signature-encryption-in-these-times/1
-
fabianvoelker Supporters
I'm sad to see this has still not been added and does not have all too many upvotes.
It's pretty much the only reason I still have thunderbird installed instead of just using mail and calendar in vivaldi...