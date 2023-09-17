I am having exactly the same problem with adding Bookmarks. When adding a Bookmark, and also when editing a Bookmark.

Only the first ~5 folders show, and you can't scroll or select any folders below that to add a Bookmark to.

It seems to be related to the screen size:

On tablet (800x1200) I can't scroll to see the additional bookmark folders in portrait or landscape.

On phone (1080x2560) I can't scroll to see additional bookmark folders in landscape mode, but in portrait it does scroll and I can select the additional bookmark folders.

This has only happened recently. Previously I had no trouble with this functionality.