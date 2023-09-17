We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Cannot scroll the bookmark folder when making a bookmark.
With latest vivaldi android version 6.2.3110.86 cannot scroll the bookmark folders when making a new bookmark. Has anyone else seen this problem?
@apkennedy
Hi, nobody else report this iirc and I cant reproduce it.
Vivaldi has issues if the user:
Change the default font size on Android
Use accessibility features
Do you set/use one of this?
Cheers, mib
edwardp Ambassador
@apkennedy When you tap Bookmarks, you will see the graphic below. Grab the upper edge of that and you will be able to drag it to the top of the screen and you should be able to scroll through the bookmarks. Graphic is from the same Android version (on Android 10).
I have nine folders under Speed Dial, but when I save a bookmark I can see only three of them. So I can't save bookmarks where I want. Not always the same 3 but I can't work out what makes it change.
If I try to create a new folder, I can see the full list. New issue for me in Vivaldi Browser for Android 6.2.3110.86
I am having exactly the same problem with adding Bookmarks. When adding a Bookmark, and also when editing a Bookmark.
Only the first ~5 folders show, and you can't scroll or select any folders below that to add a Bookmark to.
It seems to be related to the screen size:
On tablet (800x1200) I can't scroll to see the additional bookmark folders in portrait or landscape.
On phone (1080x2560) I can't scroll to see additional bookmark folders in landscape mode, but in portrait it does scroll and I can select the additional bookmark folders.
This has only happened recently. Previously I had no trouble with this functionality.
@YpC3dG
Hi, I can scroll in landscape and portrait mode on:
1080x2340
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
Vivaldi 6.2.3110.86 Stable
Vivaldi has issues if the user:
Change the Android default font size
Use accessibility features from Android
Did you use/change those settings?
I flagged the other thread to merge it with this one.
Cheers, mib
@YpC3dG
Hi again, can you check the Vivaldi snapshot (Beta), it is independent to your stable install.
You can use sync to get your bookmarks, passwords.
Cheers, mib
Not using any non default fonts/accessibility options as far as I know.
I tried the snapshot, and that seems to be working well. When editing the bookmark, I can touch the Folder nominated, and it becomes a Choose Folder dialog, which I can scroll up/down and select any folder.
I feel guilty asking, but is there a rough timeline on how long it takes snapshot to become main version?
@YpC3dG
Hi, the stable releases are published in a ~6 week cycle, last stable was August 30.
If the snapshot start to change to RC (Release Candidate) the stable should follow soon.
Cheers, mib
Using the Galaxy Tab S9 in landscape mode, I can confirm this bug. When editing an existing bookmark, I can't seem to scroll through the bookmark folders and it just tries to scroll the entire pop-out window. If I rotate the display to portrait I can scroll thru the folders just fine. To reiterate, this is NOT the bookmarks panel but the bookmark edit pop-out dialog/window on mobile.
Devs need to see this.
Reported as VAB-8106
Apologies in advance if this has already been reported/confirmed