@mib2berlin Yes, the culprit is: Vivaldi has no real usable backup feature, such can lead to dataloss for most users in bad cases on some OS.

Sync is a feature which can help to get some data back, if users have a backup sync encryption key.

But i think most users do not know that they need a backup, they think, no offense to them: Copy back to disk is all i need to get Vivaldi profile back.

This Chromium herited OS-and-OS-user-bound encryption is in such cases a data shredder.