hard drive crashed - how to "import"/sync bookmarks. passwords, notes
Hi everyone
can someone help me please? : my hard drive crashed, am now on new hard drive and trying hard to work out if and how I can access my browser stored stuff esp passwords, bookmarks, notes.....
I have not been able to find a way !
Is there a way now on the new hard drive?
Or is it all lost?
gratitude in advance!
@Aurora8
Hi, if you not enabled the sync feature in your old install all is lost.
If it was enabled, log in in you user account and use your encryption password to sync to the Vivaldi server.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin thank you..
this is what I feared..
I have not enabled the sync feature
:- (
@Aurora8
It is maybe possible to open/mount such a device on Linux, except it is a mechanical crash.
Open a hard disk and change the magnetic plates is not an easy task but possible.
It depends if other important data is on the disk.
Cheers, mib
@Aurora8 Without encryption key on your old OS you can only restore some data from you regular backup you have made: f.ex. Bookmarks, History, Favicons and Notes
@DoctorG
Ah I forgot, data from an old disk are useless on a new install.
@mib2berlin said in hard drive crashed - how to "import"/sync bookmarks. passwords, notes:
data from an old disk are useless on a new install
Why? I know, extensions are lost. login database lost, cookies lost, settings lost. But Not all data is usesless.
I had this on a broken Linux where i copied back to new generated profile subfolder
Defaultmy old files from backup: Bookmarks, History, Favicons and Notes.
My passwords/logins were saved on local password manager KeepassXC.
@DoctorG
Yes, they are not completely useless but if you lost all passwords you not even remember this is really a hard situation.
OK, some user have thousands of bookmarks, this is not funny too.
@mib2berlin Yes, the culprit is: Vivaldi has no real usable backup feature, such can lead to dataloss for most users in bad cases on some OS.
Sync is a feature which can help to get some data back, if users have a backup sync encryption key.
But i think most users do not know that they need a backup, they think, no offense to them: Copy back to disk is all i need to get Vivaldi profile back.
This Chromium herited OS-and-OS-user-bound encryption is in such cases a data shredder.
@mib2berlin said in hard drive crashed - how to "import"/sync bookmarks. passwords, notes:
if you lost all passwords
I i can event remember 10, because they are complex. I have a external password manager, i learned many many years ago when Sync was not as stable as today, the encryption of login database was such i trap to get login for Vivaldi and Opera back.
mib2berlin
thanks guys, @DoctorG @mib2berlin
for all your comments. It's ok to have occupied this thread,
I had thought when I installed vivaldi and used it as my main browser after being fed up with fierefox, that vivaldi like firefox would have the passwords and bookmarks accessible for me ...
My old disk is destroyed I guess, with currys (UK), who replaced it with new one . I had my document data restored but it did not include the vivaldi stuff.
I think I will resort to handwrite all my passwords...
Some old ones are still in firefox in my old computer.
@Aurora8 When you have setup the new passwords, you can export regularly and manually your logins&passwords (human readable form, a CSV format, keep it in safe place!).
⇒ https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/password-management/#Exporting_passwords
Hi guys, sorry to hijack this thread but just a quick question. I need to do a fresh install of windows but I want to keep all my Workspaces (120+ tabs over 5 Workspaces D:) I made a Vivaldi account to sync but when I look at the settings it doesn't say that it saves these. Is it possible to save these through sync?
@greghhh Workspaces cannot be synced yet.
But the data that stores the bookmark/session/workspace data can be transplanted.