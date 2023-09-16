(If this topic has been covered forgive me, I'm new to forum. I did search as many variations as could think of)

I love how you can edit the toolbars and something I just now noticed, the menu's themselves, so nice. As we all know these days more and more companies DO NOT want you under the hood and especially, when it comes to menus, be allowed to "break" things. By that I mean someone who maybe shouldn't be goofin around with menu and removing the "print" or "copy/paste" then 3 days later wondering why they can't do either...I know I've never done such a newby thing...a'hem. This person then goes online giving 1 star reviews. Which is why we see this from companies. Anyway.

the main bit:

To my point. I'm wondering if there is a way to SAVE these changes as in a profile or part of the theme. I've tried either and haven't had any luck. Am I doing something wrong or could some kind soul point me to where this can be done?

If not please add this! At some point anyway. Recently bought a new laptop, first install is Vivaldi for obvious reasons, do my changes...realize I need to do a fresh (non-OEM) install of Windows. Now I have to re-do all my customizations. Due to various reasons I've had to install or re-intall OS on different PC's and so have had to re-do all these customizations.

I mean thank goodness to all the settings that were saved so just loggin in and sync is all to get it back but my toolbar/menu customizations don't come back with?

EXTRA:

While I'm thinking of it I would love to see the ability to customize the bottom toolbar WITHOUT "status". By that I mean if you untick status bar always visible it goes away as a bar and therefore being able to plop things onto it.