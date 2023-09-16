We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Order of windows
Hi all,
I usually open and work 4 or 5 windows, and the order is important to me. After reboot or process exit (this is the only way to close Vivaldi for multiple windows that I know. Is there a good other way?) and restart Vivaldi, the order of windows became shuffled now, which was preserved in some older version.
Is there room to fix this or a workaround?
Can anyone help?
Is there room to fix this or a workaround?
Hi. Don't know about Stable, but on my Snapshot 6.3.3134.3 after a OS reboot or exit (Ctrl+Q) several windows are loading and being listed in the Window Panel in the right (previous) order. (Startup with Last Session).
I'll ping a mod to move your thread to the Desktop (Support) Forum for others to test it as well and maybe help you troubleshooting it.
@npro Thank you. I'm using 6.2.3105.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit).
Anyone can help!?
OK. I still love Vivaldi, but every time bugs are not fixed or heard, I'm just away from you in mind. I chose a free app to relocate the Windows with drags, and it's quite convinient: 7+ Taskbar Tweaker. Hope this help anyone who had trouble with this.
Oh, Vivaldi....
mib3berlin
@ilp0000
Hi, bugs have to be reported to the Vivaldi bug tracker, the forum is to verify from other user if it is really a bug.
All my windows and workspaces positions are remembered from Vivaldi after restart.
If this is not working for you something mess up your Vivaldi, I bet it is an extension, a cleaning software or a AV software.
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Ambassador
For me on 6.4.3152.3 Snapshot Win 11 22H2 the order is not shuffled. But It does not open with last used window.
//edit: Vivaldi 6.2.3105.58 opens windows in the order they were created.
I tested with 4 windows.
@DoctorG This is not the first time I experience this. I often re-start it, so I have a long history. Sometimes it works ok, but most of the time, it doesn't. Fact is fact.