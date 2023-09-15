We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Latest v6.2 consumes >80% CPU continuously, drains battery
vivaldi-stable_6.2.3105.48-1_amd64.deb
Top offenders are the new processes named "Vivaldi-*" (eg. Vivaldi-Extens etc. with uppercase 'V')
Downgrading back to 6.1.3035.84 and CPU usage is again very low.
Can get more details, if someone can tell me what to look for to capture?
Distro: Devuan
$ cat /proc/version
Linux version 5.10.0-23-amd64 ([email protected]) (gcc-10 (Debian 10.2.1-6) 10.2.1 20210110, GNU ld (GNU Binutils for Debian) 2.35.2) #1 SMP Debian 5.10.179-3 (2023-07-27)
@Russtopia
Hi, no such issues here but different distro , specs in my signature.
Some user report mail/calendar can cause higher CPU usage but not 80% after the update.
Re add a calendar solve the issue, for example.
By the way, downgrade Vivaldi possibly break your user profile, then these issues appear and nobody can reproduce this in a clean profile.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in Latest v6.2 consumes >80% CPU continuously, drains battery:
By the way, downgrade Vivaldi possibly break your user profile, then these issues appear and nobody can reproduce this in a clean profile.
I downgraded as well as the browser kept crashing, using loads of memory and on top of that being slow and sluggish.
So far I can tell my profile still works, only the auto-fill settings for forms seem to be gone.
6.2 has really made me consider going back to Chrome again.
@ferdiG
Downgrade break your profile but you don´t notice it, weeks later you get such issues nobody can reproduce.
If you not already use sync enable it.
Move your Vivaldi folder out of \App Data\ to a save place.
At the next start Vivaldi create a new folder with a clean profile, test this.
Use sync to get the most important settings and data back.
You can manually copy some files over from your old profile if needed.
Cheers, mib
@Russtopia obviously you need to disable all your extensions and enable them one by one to see who the offender is.
@mib2berlin very well then. I retrieved a backup copy of my profile before the downgrade, then re-installed 6.2, kicked out all extensions and re-added them (Dark Reader and Wasavi). I also edited the DNS settings in chrome://settings/security and set my DNS to Cloudflare (1.1.1.1) as suggested in another thread. This does seem to help, but I cannot tell so far. Will see how this goes and if the browser runs faster/more stable now.
@npro Sadly as this was my work laptop I could not afford to take time to narrow it down.
A clean install of 6.2, after renaming my ~/.config/vivaldi/ and recreating each profile, then copying in old bookmarks, cookies, etc. went fine; then adding back my extensions and no issues now.
Oh well... as far as I'm concerned, I can tell that the only thing preventing the browser from randomly crashing all the time is to disable ALL of the hardware acceleration features. Which kinda sucks. Because although my CPU is reasonably modern and fast it now constantly has to work leading to the cooling fan running. Also certain webpages still tend to crash or need to be killed via task manager while taking up 100% CPU.
The whole Vivaldi 6.2 experience so far has been a very disappointing one to say the least. I will seriously consider switching to another browser if this does not get any better.... although it would suck because it would take me hours to migrate everything.
Aaaand here we go again, even with GPU disabled this thing crashes occasionally:
Tue 2023-09-26 13:45:32 CEST 16645 1000 1000 SIGILL present /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi-bin 1.3G
mib2berlin
@ferdiG
Hi, check if you find a crash log, then you can report this to the Vivaldi bug tracker.
I know it don´t help you but I can enable/disable HW acceleration as I like, Vivaldi does not crash for me.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-linux/
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-windows/
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I alread did submit a bug report a few days ago, have not heard anything so far.
I know it seems to run ok for other people. But whatever was introduced with version 6.2 breaks the browser for me. It was running for weeks without crash/reboot before that on my system.
@ferdiG post your
vivaldi://gpu
@ferdiG
Please add the VB- Number I can check.
@npro here you go https://pastebin.com/EXgTwfq7 (BTW the forum might consider accepting larger posts)
@mib2berlin just checked my mails, I did not seem to get one maybe I should try again submitting a bug report?
@mib2berlin tried uploading crash logs: https://vivaldi.com/bugreport-thanks/?issuekey=VB-100288 so it seems VB-100288 is my bug report number.
-
edwardp Ambassador
@ferdiG I've added this Forum thread URL to your bug report. Could you post the specifications of your system: Linux distro and version, current kernel, desktop environment (KDE, GNOME), CPU, GPU, RAM etc? Thanks.
@ferdiG you have disabled a lot of stuff
--restart --disable-accelerated-2d-canvas --disable-gpu-rasterization --disable-zero-copy --disable-features=CanvasOopRasterization,EnableDrDc,PdfUseSkiaRenderer,SkiaGraphite,Vulkan
producing lots of errors like:
GPU stall due to ReadPixels. This is certainly not a clear picture, rather messy.
post the
vivaldi://gpuof a clean profile:
vivaldi-stable --disable-extensions --user-data-dir=/tmp/vivalditest/
- Arch Linux
Linux ferdi.local 6.4.12-arch1-1 #1 SMP PREEMPT_DYNAMIC Thu, 24 Aug 2023 00:38:14 +0000 x86_64 GNU/Linux
- no desktop environment, plain X11 with i3
- AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U with Radeon Graphics
- AMD Carrizo FP4 GPU
- 32GB RAM
@npro I've mainly disabled most hardware acceleration because I thought those to be the cause of the problem. Here's the output of
vivaldi-stable --disable-extensions --user-data-dir=/tmp/vivalditest/