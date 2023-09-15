Oh well... as far as I'm concerned, I can tell that the only thing preventing the browser from randomly crashing all the time is to disable ALL of the hardware acceleration features. Which kinda sucks. Because although my CPU is reasonably modern and fast it now constantly has to work leading to the cooling fan running. Also certain webpages still tend to crash or need to be killed via task manager while taking up 100% CPU.

The whole Vivaldi 6.2 experience so far has been a very disappointing one to say the least. I will seriously consider switching to another browser if this does not get any better.... although it would suck because it would take me hours to migrate everything.