So, I am getting downright sick of starting to type a URL, for example, reddit.com, only to have it autocomplete some giant deep-linking URL that I visited once like 2 years ago.

I have no idea why Vivaldi can't get it right in the Desktop browser, because it works just fine in the Android browser.

When I start typing "red" the Android browser, it autocompletes "reddit.com" and stop there. It doesn't fill out some deep link within the site, it stops at the base URL. Likewise, if I start typing "sla" it autocompletes "slashdot.org" and stops there. If I do that in the desktop browser, it seemingly picks the longest URL I have visited at that domain and autocompletes that.

Every other browser gets this right, including your own mobile browser. Why does this continue to be a problem for desktop?

Here's a starting point: Take what you did in the Android browser and apply it to the PC Desktop browser.

