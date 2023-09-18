Why can Vivaldi not autocomplete the base URL like other browsers?
So, I am getting downright sick of starting to type a URL, for example, reddit.com, only to have it autocomplete some giant deep-linking URL that I visited once like 2 years ago.
I have no idea why Vivaldi can't get it right in the Desktop browser, because it works just fine in the Android browser.
When I start typing "red" the Android browser, it autocompletes "reddit.com" and stop there. It doesn't fill out some deep link within the site, it stops at the base URL. Likewise, if I start typing "sla" it autocompletes "slashdot.org" and stops there. If I do that in the desktop browser, it seemingly picks the longest URL I have visited at that domain and autocompletes that.
Every other browser gets this right, including your own mobile browser. Why does this continue to be a problem for desktop?
Here's a starting point: Take what you did in the Android browser and apply it to the PC Desktop browser.
mib2berlin
@kgreene
Hi, check your setting in Settings > Address bar > Drop Down Menu.
If I type "yo" I get youtube.com.
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Ambassador
@kgreene Why do you shout so loud? Do you thin the dev team hears better what you need and want?
Why have some bug a low priority for a fix? Because the dev team decide what they fixes.
Base-Url? What is this? Do you mean domain?
Now that I think about the urls that this happens with, I'm wondering if there's some priority given to urls based on how long they've been open in a tab. Cause for example I start to type "discord.com" it autocompletes to the default channel of the default server I usually visit, even though I've never typed that. Interestingly it only does that while I have "d", "di", in the address bar, when I get to "dis" it completes to just "discord.com"
If you only want it to do domains you should have "autocomplete on domain first" checked though; that strips everything else out of results
DoctorG Ambassador
@kgreene said in WHY can Vivaldi not autocomplete the BASE URL like EVERY OTHER BROWSER IN EXISTENCE?:
When I start typing "red" the Android browser, it autocompletes "reddit.com" and STOP THERE.
Not true.
I checked Chrome 116 Android 10 and it dos not autocomplete only red to domain part of a URL.
Seems you have some other browser than Chrome 116.
I have a question.
How to change the order of suggested domains in the address bar.
Example:
URL 1: BBB123.com
URL 2: BBB.com
(same first part of url)
I write bbb and i get BBB123.com.
I would like the second one (bbb.com) to be first on the list. Is it possible?
Both adress I have bookmarked.
I tried with description, but doesnt work.
mib2berlin
@helixo
Hi, no idea, I would try to add a nickname for BBB123.com, may bb.
Then move the nickname entry up above Bookmarks in the address bar setting Dropdown Priority.
@mib2berlin said in WHY can Vivaldi not autocomplete the BASE URL like EVERY OTHER BROWSER IN EXISTENCE?:
Then move the nickname entry up above Bookmarks in the address bar setting Dropdown Priority.
Nickname - I forgot about it
Thanks! It works!
@Stereog said in WHY can Vivaldi not autocomplete the BASE URL like EVERY OTHER BROWSER IN EXISTENCE?:
If you only want it to do domains you should have "autocomplete on domain first" checked though; that strips everything else out of results
Yes...I just looked for this based on Stereog's comment , and it's disabled by default. At least I don't remember ever disabling it myself.
In Settings, go to Address Bar > Address Auto-Complete, or search Settings for "domain."
ingolftopf Ambassador
@kgreene
Maybe you're just not that aware of it,
In forums, capital letters are interpreted as shouting.
ingo-steinke
The same deep link URL completion problem still happens in 6.4 in November 2023.