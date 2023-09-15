We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
YouTube Feed detection fix – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3134.3
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
In today’s snapshot, feed detection on YouTube is fixed. So you can once again easily subscribe to your favorite channels, without needing to login to google. We also include a fix for the CVE-2023-4863 zero day exploit.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
Aaron Translator
me! F I R S T !!!
I can’t believe no one responded to the main post after 4 minutes.
-
2nd updated
-
Thx for the CVE fixes, 'twas about time.
[Menus][Panels] Add ‘Close window’ as an option in Window Panel’s right-click menu (VB-93897)
I remember this, was a bit finicky, works optimal now.
I wish there was another
locked Window Panel(on the other side), then we could ditch
stinkyTab Bar for good.
Keep improving the Window Panel, adding necessary menu entries like
Stack Tabs by Hostswhich can have keyboard shortcuts and mouse gestures (
Stack Tabs by Hostis also missing those) too.
P.S.1 Oh and please can we have a
Close tabs by Host?
/edit: well there's otto tabs which automates all the above so forget it. (unless you want to implement those yourself)
-
ingolftopf Ambassador
Thank you
There he is, on a Friday.
-
Pesala Ambassador
That is a long list of bug fixes.
-
@Ruarí said in YouTube Feed detection fix – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3134.3:
In today’s snapshot, feed detection on YouTube is fixed. So you can once again easily subscribe to your favorite channels, without needing to login to google
Finally it's fixed! I'm already tired of using workaround!
-
A long awaited snapshot!
-
No one seems to have noticed
Vivaldia 2
-
[Address bar][Bookmarks] Nickname quickly entered into address field launches search instead of opening the bookmark (VB-99254)
This still requires me to wait, so it's not fixed for me.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@npro I suspect that most grown-ups disabled Vivaldia long ago. Vivaldi 2 is just more of the same.
-
Have been waiting for this one: VB-83204
It affected some important emails in my case.
Still have some "rendering" problems. During this week I had to log into webmail because vivaldi does not show an attachment in an email. Had to download the attached image from webmail in order to understand the content of the email.
-
@Pesala It's only mentioned in the blog, with an external url. There's no "discoverable" local version of it.
-
-
Well this time vivaldi stable got faster CVE update than snapshot
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@daysofnil: The snapshot would only get it faster if we wanted to test something first or because it is a chromium version ahead. The priority is ALWAYS stable.
-
joeduffus Ambassador
@Ruarí Long awaited is right! But MUCH appreciated.
-
I have a weird thing now on YouTube that when typing a comment I have to hit "enter" at least once to enable the Comment button (i.e. the one that posts the comment) otherwise it remains greyed out. Anyone else?
-
ingolftopf Ambassador
For YouTube, I would recommend 'NewPipe' from 'F-Droid' on Android.
For the desktop 'Freetube'.
https://freetubeapp.io/
-
I'm running into an issue where hitting 'Enter' in the address bar does not submit the URL I typed in. Paste and Go still seems to work.
So far, it seems like it might be related to the auto-complete settings.
In the 'Drop-Down Menu Priority' settings, I have:
Autocomplete Result (Best Result)
Search
Bookmarks
Nicknames
Frequently Visited Pages
Typed History
Browser History
Search Suggestions
After unchecking 'Typed History', 'Browser History' and 'Search Suggestions', it seems to be working normally now.
Anyone having a similar issue?