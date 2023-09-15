Thx for the CVE fixes, 'twas about time.

[Menus][Panels] Add ‘Close window’ as an option in Window Panel’s right-click menu (VB-93897)

I remember this, was a bit finicky, works optimal now.

I wish there was another locked Window Panel (on the other side), then we could ditch stinky Tab Bar for good.

Keep improving the Window Panel, adding necessary menu entries like Stack Tabs by Hosts which can have keyboard shortcuts and mouse gestures ( Stack Tabs by Host is also missing those) too.

P.S.1 Oh and please can we have a Close tabs by Host ?

/edit: well there's otto tabs which automates all the above so forget it. (unless you want to implement those yourself)