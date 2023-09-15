recommendations sought
Smeeding2535
I am looking at building me a new Ryzen 9 7900+ computer and going with Linux, staying with Vivaldi, and leaving Office 365 and outlook.
Libre Office can replace Office 365, but what do i do for outlook? Runbox is another Norwegian company, but i could use some help here if you care to offer it.
My website is by InMotion Hosting, Nord VPN, and ESET about rounds me out. THANK YOU....b³
mib2berlin
@Smeeding2535
Hi, can the Vivaldi mail and calendar client maybe replace Outlook?
It depends on your needs and if you have to connect to a Microsoft Exchange server in a company, for example.
There is a Outlook clone called Evolution for Linux but I tested it a long time ago.
Cheers, mib
edwardp Ambassador
In Linux, KDE and Gnome offer their own mail clients, KMail and Evolution, respectively.
I use Vivaldi's Mail client on Linux and it suits my needs perfectly.
@Smeeding2535 Good luck with the PC building.
Smeeding2535
Vivaldi's email is grossly inadequate to meet my email/contact needs. I am looking at Evolution and trying to view Thunderbird.......