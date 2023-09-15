We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Auto reload & Sync
I want to know why there is no disable Auto reload??
I don't like auto reload..
Another question, will we be able to sync data and bookmarks between Maxthon browser and Vivaldi browser by any chance?
@TotaKwon auto reload is off by default. Select all tabs with shift + left click and disable it.
About syncing between different browsers I highly doubt. But you can export the bookmarks as html and import in almost any browser
Yeah I know that.. But I hope I can sync between different browsers..
I can't do this, can you explain it with a video please?
@mib2berlin I hope it works..