We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
View the preview of the whole tabs as tiles
-
ilp0000 Translator
Hi Vivaldiers!
A few years ago, there's a way to see the whole tabs as a regular size of previews when I move the cursor somewhere on top of the browser or else. Do you remember this feature? Is this gone?
I wanna hell out of this and look at each tab.... Help!
-
Pesala Ambassador
@ilp0000 Drag up the separator between the tab bar and the web page to hide the tab thumbnails.
The previews will then show up when you move the mouse cursor over background tabs.
To turn off tab thumbnails permanently, go to Settings, Tabs, Tab Options, and disable:Show Tab Thumbnails.
An alternative is Settings, Tabs, Tab Display:Enable Horizontal Tab Scrolling
Pinned Tabs will then still show the narrow thumbnail strips, but all other tabs will show the full width thumbnails.
-
ilp0000 Translator
@Pesala Thank you. Is there a separator? I can't find it. Can you help with this?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@ilp0000 Mouseover the top of the Address Bar and the bottom of the Tab Bar to show the double-arrow cursor for dragging.
-
-
ilp0000 Translator