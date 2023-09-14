Allow workspaces to be organized in folders
I like the new workspaces feature and have started to use it extensively to organize my open tabs. It is a great improvement over tab groups or managing multiple windows on the same virtual desktop or even across multiple.
Now I reached 10 workspaces and noticed that it would be helpful to group them somehow to make the list shorter and easier to access.
Therefore I would like to suggest that workspaces get another layer, e.g. A folder, to organize them. Similar to how one groups bookmarks or even tabs.
In case someone is curious how I got so many workspaces, this is my use case:
I got one workspace for each of my (programming) projects, one for each game I play (reddit, forums, databases with information,...), one for social media, one for finances, one for learning and one for entertainment.
Thus I would like to have a folder "Projects", "Games", "Work". And I guess there are more coming in the future.
You are trying to reinvent the wheel here. When you'll have "workspaces folders", you'll need another layer of workspaces to organize them...
Just use speed dial or folder bookmarks here
-1
barbudo2005
@totkeks Said:
….list shorter and easier to access.
Use this code in custom.css:
.button-popup .WorkspacePopup {height: 80vh !important;} .button-popup {max-height: 80vh !important;}
@macadoum I don't get the point of your comment. What are you trying to tell me? Can you try to do it in neutral, less judging, language?
How would bookmarks or speed dial solve my use case? Please elaborate.
@barbudo2005 thanks for the CSS. I understand it changes the height of the popup, but I unfortunately don't see how it helps me and my use case.
barbudo2005
About easier to access:
With folders: 2 clicks
Without folders and large popup: 1 click and all in sight.
Which situation is easier to access?
Use the same icon and color to simulate "to group" in "folders":
.workspace-item-wrapper.draggable[title="HISTORICA"] p, .workspace-item-wrapper.draggable[title="IMDB"] p, .workspace-item-wrapper.draggable[title="NEGRA"] p {color: red !important;}
To pretend otherwise is to smoke opium. Forgive my frankness.
Usability depends on what a user needs.
I do not think that bookmark folders can help the start poster.
A long list of workspaces, what a usability hell in most cases as a UI element, does not easily let users recognise how to select the wanted space.
barbudo2005
Said:
easily let users recognise how to select the wanted space.
Grouping by color would help.
If someone doesn't like the alternative solutions in the meantime, all that's left is to wait.
No, it wouldn't help. Folders seem the best solution to group workspaces of the same kind. Just like you do in other use cases that use folders, like bookmarks, folders on your PC or actual folders to organize files.
Just to add to my old post here. It would be cool to have folders in the workspace list, so that I can for example put all my gaming related workspaces into one folder.
Just imagine I got one workspace for each of the games I regularly play, with their forums, 3rd party tools and so on as tabs. The workspace list would grow excessively and make it hard to use.