I like the new workspaces feature and have started to use it extensively to organize my open tabs. It is a great improvement over tab groups or managing multiple windows on the same virtual desktop or even across multiple.

Now I reached 10 workspaces and noticed that it would be helpful to group them somehow to make the list shorter and easier to access.

Therefore I would like to suggest that workspaces get another layer, e.g. A folder, to organize them. Similar to how one groups bookmarks or even tabs.

In case someone is curious how I got so many workspaces, this is my use case:

I got one workspace for each of my (programming) projects, one for each game I play (reddit, forums, databases with information,...), one for social media, one for finances, one for learning and one for entertainment.

Thus I would like to have a folder "Projects", "Games", "Work". And I guess there are more coming in the future.