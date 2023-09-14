We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Disable automated Preview
-
I absolutely hate, hate, my Android Vivaldi deciding to offer me a Preview of a tab when I go back to it. Obviously, none of the links will work until I refresh the tab and some webpages that have active features like puzzles, cannot be refreshed without having to start from scratch. Honestly, as much as I love Vivaldi I'm ready to dump it if I cannot disable this evil feature (as a principle, ANY feature in a good browser should be disabled or enabled on command, per a user's preference).
Can I disable this atrocity?
-
same issue for me
-
DolanRadishes
I completely agree with you. I've been looking for a while now and can't find anything related to disabling this atrocity.
Hopefully as part of a future update...