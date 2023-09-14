We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Can't sign in to Google Drive
I'm trying to sign in to Google Drive but Vivaldi won't sign me in. I enter my details but it just stops with the same credential showing. Any ideas how to fix or is there an issue? Vivaldi is upto date and I'm using Mac os
I've identified the problem it's Googles email that's not working with Vivaldi as I can't sign in to YouTube in Vivaldi but I can sign in to Drive and YouTube using Google Chrome.
I thought I'd solved it by clicking on forgot email on the sign in. I managed to get signed in but now after closing I can't sign in again. Google Chrome is ok I can sign in. Any Ideas please to fix it?
On the sign in window, the whole of my email adress isn't recognised just the domain. When I double click on the email address only the domain is highlighted. I deleted the bookmark but still can't sign in from the search page on Google. I think I'll start using Google Chrome and uninstall Vivaldi if there's a bug in it
I can't sign in to any Google service from Vivaldi. Google Chrome it is now then! bye bye Vivaldi
I've found how to sign in it just a bit of a bind. Topic now closed
I've gone back to using Google Chrome