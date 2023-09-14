My Vivaldi is using web notification boxes instead of native OS notification boxes.

Web notification box example:



The problem is native OS has the button to clear all notifications at once, but those web notification boxes can't be cleared all together.

I have a lot of news site with notifications, and when power up my computer in the morning, a whole bunch of web notifications appears and floods the screen on the right. I need to click close 1 by 1.

Should be there a button to clear all web notification boxes at once?