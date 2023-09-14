Button to clear all notification boxes at once
-
dandeancook
My Vivaldi is using web notification boxes instead of native OS notification boxes.
Web notification box example:
The problem is native OS has the button to clear all notifications at once, but those web notification boxes can't be cleared all together.
I have a lot of news site with notifications, and when power up my computer in the morning, a whole bunch of web notifications appears and floods the screen on the right. I need to click close 1 by 1.
Should be there a button to clear all web notification boxes at once?
-
dandeancook
Do people need this feature? for me it's quite a lot of notification boxes to close, as I usually allow notifications from many websites but in a hurry sometimes not to read all those
-
mib3berlin
@dandeancook
Hi, OS notifications are only possible with the default install "User".
If one use "All User" or "Standalone" the Vivaldi notification is used.
I remember about a bug report but cant find it at moment.
A button to close all notifications seems helpful to me.
Cheers, mib