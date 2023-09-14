Tired about this screen.

It's a popup over the whole browser and other my windows.

I need to log in every week or maybe every two weeks.

It remember only my Username (email), but not remember my password and not remember Enabled checkbox "Remember me...".

With 2 Factor Authorization I need to open an app in my phone and write that damn code every week.

Please make it more cool as a part of the browser's user interface, not the new window.

Please stop logging me out every week.

P.S. I enabled Accept Cookies to ALL, but it doesn't help.

Windows 11. Installed from Microsoft Store.