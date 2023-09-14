We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Log out every week 🤨
Tired about this screen.
It's a popup over the whole browser and other my windows.
I need to log in every week or maybe every two weeks.
It remember only my Username (email), but not remember my password and not remember Enabled checkbox "Remember me...".
With 2 Factor Authorization I need to open an app in my phone and write that damn code every week.
Please make it more cool as a part of the browser's user interface, not the new window.
Please stop logging me out every week.
P.S. I enabled Accept Cookies to ALL, but it doesn't help.
Windows 11. Installed from Microsoft Store.
Thanks for reporting.
This issue is being looked at.
@Kadae Could you tell me your version number of Vivaldi? Latest version is 6.2 You can view your version number in Help -> About
Are you logged into on more than one device?
@arnar 6.2.3105.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Yes, I have 2 PC and Android phone. Same problem on my another PC (Surface Book with Windows 10 -- Vivaldi Version 6.2.3105.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit). From Microsoft Store.
@Kadae How many mails were approximately sent out from your account this week?
Is the account mostly idle? How often did you restart the browser during this week?
mib2berlin
@arnar
Hi, I get this after every reboot from Linux to Windows 11.
This is for the mail and/or forum account.
Cheers, mib
RadekPilich
I'm having the same issue with some pages and not others. Both on Win and Droid. It has been ongoing for a few months for sure.
As no one else did it already, I have to be the one to admit that the two websites on the top of my mind that do this constantly are Vivaldi forums and Xvideos...
Funny thing, I just went to the forums to look for reports of this and it turned out this was the most recent topic in the windows section.
Related ongoing topic is here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/88699/constantly-logging-out-of-accounts-problem/
mib2berlin
@RadekPilich
Same for me as I remember now even I have history enabled for 3 month and I never delete the cookies if I clean up.
Remember me checkbox does nothing, too.
Cheers, mib
@arnar said in Log out every week :
@Kadae How many mails were approximately sent out from your account this week?
Is the account mostly idle? How often did you restart the browser during this week?
I don't use mail, I don't send emails, but I have logged into my Vivaldi mail. I rarely get emails there.
I use Vivaldi every day on desktop and mobile. On another desktop where I logined too - once a month. I'm logined in to the mail there too, but I don't use it.
I closing Vivaldi when I don't use browser. So every day I restarting it.