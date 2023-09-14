We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
MacOS shortcuts works very slow
I have very slow keyboard shortcuts in vivaldi. It doesn't matter what these key abbreviations are: select the entire text (ctrl+ A) or switching tabs, there is always a noticeable delay between pressing the combination and the action itself.
How can I debug this problem? Maybe someone had similar problems?
The problem appears on a work computer macbook 2019, but on a home macbook m1 pro everything works very fast
Thank you very much.
Please, help How I can debug it?