Cycle new page backgrounds each time you open it
AllSeeingHat
I just moved from a small firefox based browser called floorp which had a really cool feature to be able to let your start page background pull from a folder on your computer, so each time you opened a new start page, it would be a different background from that folder.
Pesala Ambassador
@AllSeeingHat There is an option in Settings, Themes, Editor, Background to use the Windows Desktop theme.
There is also an option to schedule themes to use different themes at different times of the day and night.
AllSeeingHat
@Pesala Ah, that almost works except I'd want different themes from my desktop background. Thanks anyway though.