Vivaldi on Android Automotive is the first browser available on Google Play
Team_Vivaldi Vivaldi Team
Cars using Google’s Android Automotive OS will now have access to the Vivaldi browser in Google Play.
stardepp Translator
Happy crazy first
stardepp Translator
This is another milestone and something the Vivaldi team can be very proud of.
stardepp Translator
RiveDroite Ambassador
Congratulations!!
schmebi Ambassador
Amazing news! I'm really excited to try it out! ️
Congratulations - It has been added to the available apps in the Google Play store on Volvo products with AAOS but the sync feature does not seem to work. Any hints?