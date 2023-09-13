Hi, friends.

Every day I close up my computer and disconnect from my external display. In the morning I reconnect and every app on my system returns to its rightful position (correct size and placement) on the external display. Except for Vivaldi. It always remains on my main MacBook display. This also happens when I restart my system, at which time the external display isn't disconnected.

I tried moving my Vivaldi window to my external display, quitting the app, then re-opening it. When I did that, the window lodged itself half way up the screen, forcing me to manually drag it back to its rightful position.

Anyone else experiencing this? Are there possible solutions for this?

Thanks in advance.