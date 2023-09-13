We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
location site permission not persisting?
I keep getting the popup dialog saying "site wants to know your location." I have already granted the site allow permission on location and reloaded the page. But it keeps popping up in the same session or in a different session after reboot. What's going on, folks? I don't see anything to do different. If there isn't, please consider this a bug report. Vivaldi 6.2.3105.48, MacOs High Sierra (as good as it gets for this hardware).
OakdaleFTL
@mculver said in location site permission not persisting?:
please consider this a bug report
That's not how it works! But if you give enough info (URL, results from troubleshooting, etc.), other users might be able to reproduce the problem. And maybe they will then file a bug report?
If you don't do it, it doesn't matter much — even to you.
It's fairly straight forward.
- do a google search.
- The small popup will appear saying "google wants to know your location."
- I click allow. Allow was already selected in a previous session.
- refresh the google search page.
- Press the padlock button to the left of the URL.
- Location allow is selected.
- The popup may appear again on this page.
- Open a new tab, repeat the search, the popup asking to allow location will appear again.
I have the Ublock Origin extension but that wouldn't block a Vivaldi setting, would it? Doesn't seem to on any other site where I have allowed location.
When you do the google search are you doing that in a private window?