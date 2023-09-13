Ctrl+Tab between Workspaces
-
IvanRosN Ambassador
I work a lot with the workspaces and I surf a lot with Ctrl + Tab. I would like there to be the option to make Ctrl + Tab global to switch between tabs of ALL Workspaces. Currently he only changes to the tab within the active Workspace itself and I find it very annoying.
It would be one more checkbox in the section Contiguration > Tabs > Tab Functions. It could be called: "Use global tab switch (between Workspaces)"
-
leandrocm86Serpro
This is what is keeping me from using workspaces. I use ctrl+tab as the shortcut for "Previous Tab (Recent)" a lot to quickly go back-and-forth between last two tabs, but since this doesn't work between workspaces, I prefer using fixed groups of tabs, which unfortunately are not as nice visually.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@IvanRosN There are already shortcuts to switch to Workspace 1,2,3 ... 9. The defaults are:
Ctrl+Shift+1 = Switch to Window
Ctrl+Shift+2 = Switch to Workspace 1
Ctrl+Shift+3 = Switch to Workspace 2, etc.
I suggest changing this to:
Ctrl+Shift+0 = Switch to Window
Ctrl+Shift+1 = Switch to Workspace 1
Ctrl+Shift+2 = Switch to Workspace 2, etc.
Ctrl+Tab, Ctrl+Shift+Tab might work OK if you always want to switch to the Next/Previous Workspace, but what if you’re currently in Workspace 1, and wish to switch to a tab in Workspace 5 (or whatever)?