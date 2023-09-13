We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi flickers when looking at GIF or Video
-
Zunikuu Ambassador
Like the title says, when this big update happened, the sites has some weird behavior that the Vivaldi flickers when there is any animation or anything which is moving on the browser. Usually happens when you watch YouTube or going in any site where anything moves on the site, not like scrolling, only like GIFs and videos does act with it.
It happens a lot on that time, which still does, it does sometimes happens to be the case, as it has been issued when the big update happen.
Hopefully there is some type of fix for it. If need for example, I can take a try to record it as quick and show the issue in GIF.
-
Perhaps a video driver issue?
- latest driver from website of graphics card producer
- Old WIndwos version
- VSync/GSync settings
- Special driver settings for Gaming
- Vivaldi with video driver not compatible
- Special settings in vivaldi://flags
For a check only:
Settings → Webpages and disable "Use of Hardware Acceleratio"
Restart
Flicker ended?
-
Zunikuu Ambassador
It apparently stopped during this time, as I believe it was for the GPU update. Everything else was up-to-date on that time when it happened, but it seems like NVIDIA had the issue for some reason, and now it did stopped the flickering issue.
I will still look at the issue, if that happens to be an issue in later, but now it is looking perfectly well with YouTube as I tested that up.
-
I've been having this problem as well ever since the recent speed render upgrade of August 30, 2023. I have a dual monitor setup and have browser windows on both. But one monitor is 72 hz and the other, main/primary, is 144 hz, and I've been wondering if this is the reason why. The flickering happens on the 144hz monitor, not on the 72hz monitor.
Anyway, I'll install v537.34 drivers and hope it helps.
PS: Reason I haven't mentioned it before was both because I was hoping someone else would've reported it (sorry for laziness), but also because I mostly watch videos on my secondary monitor anyway, so it's very rarely I notice it. And because of that I've mostly noticed it on IMDb when I look stuff up on my 144hz monitor, my primary, which flickers a lot when videos autoload.
EDIT: Looks like the problem persists even when using latest drivers. Going to disable "Use of Hardware Acceleration" and see if that helps.
-
mib2berlin
@RedSnt
Hi, some user report issues with enabled VSync in the Nvidia settings, there are other gaming settings.
I remember frame rate limit or something, I am not sure.
Cheers, mib
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@RedSnt Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
@mib2berlin I appreciate the answer. Setting vsync for vivaldi in nVidia control panel did help with some issues before the August 30th update, but nothing has really helped since.
Deleting the nvidia profile does nothing. Setting up vsync does nothing. Forcing 72 fps (lower denominator) does nothing, and I even tried nVidia Inspector method and RivaTuner Statistics Server method.
I just spent half an hour testing out different nVidia Inspector settings like tripple buffering, pre-rendered frames, ½ refresh rate and more, but nothing helps.
Only thing that helps is turning Hardware acceleration off as suggested. Ironically that makes my computer sound like it's rejecting Vivaldi like a donated organ, really high CPU usage and making it sluggish to use.
But I suppose that is a solution..
-
mib2berlin
@RedSnt
Hm, this is not a solution, only a poor workaround.
I can disable HW acceleration on my laptop and not even notice it, I forgot to set it back for weeks and no lagging and helicopter noise.
We have many Nvidia users here, I hope one comes with a real solution.
You can test some flags:
vivaldi://flags/#enable-gpu-rasterization
Sometimes set to ON, sometimes to OFF.
Performance
#use-angle flag
-
I guess it is this old issue some other reporter told about flicker.
Masterbug VB-16349 "[FrameDrop] Refresh rate problems in YouTube videos on a G-Sync monitor" - Confirmed:
- VB-70922 "Full screen video stutters with G-Sync enabled"
- VB-68475 "Videos in fullscreen are flickering (each video/player/platform/etc.)"
- VB-65328 "Gsync stutter on full-screen"
@RedSnt @Zunikuu Can you test, to be sure that is a Vivaldi-only bug, if that issue happen with Chromium 117.0.5938.89 too? (I use for a test the extracted archive version, which needs no install).
-