Like the title says, when this big update happened, the sites has some weird behavior that the Vivaldi flickers when there is any animation or anything which is moving on the browser. Usually happens when you watch YouTube or going in any site where anything moves on the site, not like scrolling, only like GIFs and videos does act with it.

It happens a lot on that time, which still does, it does sometimes happens to be the case, as it has been issued when the big update happen.

Hopefully there is some type of fix for it. If need for example, I can take a try to record it as quick and show the issue in GIF.