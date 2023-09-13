Search not focusing on New Tab
-
New here, not sure if this is the right place to post, I'm on Linux, Pop-OS to be exact, when opening a new tab the search bar is not focused, and when I start typing it highlights my speed dial items. I remember just a few days ago it stopped focusing, and I still have the settings enabled for it but it just isn't working, I recently moved to Vivaldi from Firefox and like it so far but it's so horrible pointing and clicking after being so use to just instantly search in new tabs, and as I mentioned it was working fine before, am I missing something or is this a bug or something else?
-
@aj167
Hi, new tab should focus the address bar and this is working for me on Opensuse, Vivaldi 6.2.3105.48.
Maybe a Chrome extension cause this, this happen sometimes after an update of Vivaldi.
Please test this in the guest view.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Hi, thanks for the reply, it does work in guest mode but that does not have the settings or customisation or speed dial that I have, I don't have any extensions enabled also. Not sure why it is happening, I haven't changed any settings or anything over the passed few days, only updated the browser. I've tried enabling the settings again and restarting browser but nothing changes, my speed dial still takes focus and highlights the first item blue.
-
@aj167
Hm, you can try a private window, it use your profile settings.
Are extensions disabled or do you don´t use extensions at all?
If you start Vivaldi with the command line switch
--disable-extensionsthey don´t load in your default profile.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Still doesn't focus launching Vivaldi with said command, I don't have any extensions - I just never use extensions for anything so have no need of them. Private window focuses search bar from what I can see, but starting in normal windows it just doesn't, I'm not sure what's going on, I think I've managed to sort the new tab somehow - it seems to focus search on new tabs now but not new windows.
-
@aj167
If it is not an extension I have no idea why this is not working for you.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin It's alright thanks for the help anyways, maybe it was an update that changed something, not sure either.
-
remi.flores
I'm also looking to solve this issue... it's quite annoying to be honest
-
BhikkhuPesala
Settings, Tabs, Tab Handling, and disable:Focus Page Content on New Tab