Spotify Music
-
Do you listen to Spotify songs? Do you play songs online on your computer? Or choose to download them?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Leesen Yes, sometimes i listen to Spotify on PC in browser.
If i want to have good quality i listen to own CDs or MP3 streams from my network storage.
-
-
-
Listening to Spotify on my laptop right now funnily enough - an Emmerson Lake & Palmer Radio playlist: some old favourites and a lot of superb music I'd not heard before. Lovin' it. And for me that is the point of Spotify - I let their algorithm choose the selection and have never been disappointed with the choice, no matter what my ask has been.
Rarely download, just stream, and when I do download it tends to be a full album rather than odd tracks.
-
ChloeBrooke
Yes, I play songs online on my PC. But sometimes I choose download them. Because I like listening to my favorite tracks in MP3 player when I go hiking or climb, in this case, downloading them is must. To listen to them in my MP3 player, I'm supposed to convert them to mp3 format and then import them to mp3 player.
-
Especially when using the web version of Spotify in the browser, the extension uBlock Origin makes it possible to enjoy Spotify completely ad-free.
-
@Dancer18 Now that's worth knowing.....I'm not a premium subscriber so getting an ad for a Polish electrical goods supplier or something after every third track can get a bit irritating! Must give it a try.
Thanks for sharing.
-
@Dancer18 More on this:: just looking at the home page, and Vivaldi is not listed as supported, but Chromium is. Since Vivaldi is based on Chromium, doe this mean uBO will work for me here if I download?
-
It is an extension you have to install in Vivaldi. It is also available for other browsers. And it is working here fine. It has nothing to do with Vivaldi being supported, as you are able to open the spotify web version within Vivaldi and also login.
-
The way they charge for the premium service is totally unacceptable to me.
A month is say 30 days, so 30×24×60×60=2592000 seconds.
If there was an option to pay via BLIK for a 2600000 seconds premium package I might consider using this service.
-
-
@Dancer18 Thank you so much for sharing. I often use the AMusicSoft program to download Spotify songs to MP3 on my Windows computer. I have never tried to enjoy ad-free music on Spotify web player. I will try the Chrome extension you mentioned here.