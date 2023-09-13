We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Crash Log Problem
Since I updated Vivaldi to Version 6.2, a Crash Log is created for no apparent reason.
There is no unexpected shutdown or "dead bird" image.
It does not happen every time I use Vivaldi.
I submitted a bug report to Vivaldi that included one of these logs.
Has anyone else noticed this?
mib2berlin
@AllanH
Hi, can you post the bug number VB- send with the verification mail, please?
Cheers, mib
OK, it's VB-99953.
mib2berlin
@AllanH
The developer discuss your crash log files at moment.
You can ask for the status of your report in the status thread. Give them some time to fix this, you get a message if a fix is published in a stable update.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue/
Cheers, mib
This is still a problem with Version 6.2.3105.51.