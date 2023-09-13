Google gets its way, bakes a user-tracking ad platform directly into Chrome
-
Is VIvaldi affected by this?
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2023/09/googles-widely-opposed-ad-platform-the-privacy-sandbox-launches-in-chrome/
-
@Pollik, no such crap in Vivaldi
https://vivaldi.com/blog/news/alert-no-google-topics-in-vivaldi/
-
Thank you
-
RasheedHolland
BTW, I was wondering, is there a list of Chrome/Chromium features that are disabled in Vivaldi? Here is a list of what Brave has disabled in order to improve privacy. And of course awesome that Vivaldi will disable Topics.
https://github.com/brave/brave-browser/wiki/Deviations-from-Chromium-(features-we-disable-or-remove)