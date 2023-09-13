I’d love to sync sessions between computers. If i open a tab on one and put it in a stack, my other computer should match it.

Would also love an iOS companion app showing all my tabs and stacks and bookmarks etc.

Would also love a more native mac app that takes up less resources.

I’ve been using Vivaldi as my daily for a few years but I’m constantly on the lookout for something with a similar feature set but that does these things above.

I’d be willing to pay for a browser too. Not sure why it needs to be free. This is a legitimate work tool for me.

Been playing with sigmaOS lately and it’s pretty close to be the browser i want.

I totally expect down votes here. It’s fine. I’m just voicing my opinion as a Vivaldi user for many years. I appreciate it but want more.