Vivaldi wants, as a mac user
I’d love to sync sessions between computers. If i open a tab on one and put it in a stack, my other computer should match it.
Would also love an iOS companion app showing all my tabs and stacks and bookmarks etc.
Would also love a more native mac app that takes up less resources.
I’ve been using Vivaldi as my daily for a few years but I’m constantly on the lookout for something with a similar feature set but that does these things above.
I’d be willing to pay for a browser too. Not sure why it needs to be free. This is a legitimate work tool for me.
Been playing with sigmaOS lately and it’s pretty close to be the browser i want.
I totally expect down votes here. It’s fine. I’m just voicing my opinion as a Vivaldi user for many years. I appreciate it but want more.
OakdaleFTL
@dabansotu said in Vivaldi wants, as a mac user:
I’m constantly on the lookout for something with a similar feature set but that does these things above.
Good luck! (I seem to recall you pushing sigmaOS before... I don't mind. I've recently installed DuckDuckGo's browser: Played with it for a few days and then got the notification telling me that it's latest update requires a newer macOS to run it! Not exactly encouraging.) Why, I ask, doesn't Apple provide what you want?
I remember the days before Safari...
@dabansotu said in Vivaldi wants, as a mac user:
I totally expect down votes here.
No luck, there are no down votes here.
waterdoglotus
can anyone tell me if this browser on Mac OS 10.13.6 will get security updates going forward ? I presently have Firefox, updates for that are being stopped in late 2024.
Vivaldi for iOS is coming soon
Chromium 117 dropped support for macOS older than 10.15, current Vivaldi is using the LTS version of Chromium which is at 116, the next major version of Vivaldi will use Chromium 118 (which might drop support due to some code from Chromium being removed, takes a lot of work to add it in and then test that it works and does not break anything else), so any browser based on Chromium 117 or newer will not have support for macOS older than 10.15