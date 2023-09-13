We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Lustory666
Does Vivaldi have a function of installing a webpage as an app like Chorme and Edge?
ingolftopf Ambassador
@Lustory666
I'm afraid I didn't understand your question correctly.
Converting a website into an app is not possible with any browser.
Or what did you mean exactly?
mib2berlin
@Lustory666
Hi, I guess you meant PWA, yes Vivaldi support PWA´s.
Right click on a tab and choose "Install".
Cheers, mib
Lustory666
@mib2berlin Yes, I just mean that. Thanks a lot!