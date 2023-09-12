We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
icloud: Unexpected char at position 455 every 2 seconds
I get this error every two seconds:
I searched the forums but no solutions. Is there a fix for this or does icloud mail not work with vivaldi?
Removed the account and going back to thunderbird and firefox.
edwardp Ambassador
@speedbrake This error is coming from the remote IMAP server, it has nothing to do with Vivaldi.
I've seen this coming from Yahoo, AOL and Outlook's IMAP servers, displaying various position numbers.
The error eventually clears itself up.
Weird. Never seen it in other Mail clients. It also stopped fetching new mail yesterday.
There is no such behavior in other e-mail app.
edwardp Ambassador
@speedbrake Check to ensure the account settings are the same as shown on this Apple support page.
On the above page, it shows the SMTP port as 587. 587 is for STARTTLS, so make sure the setting in Vivaldi reflects that and also shows port 587.