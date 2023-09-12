Hello,

I'm trying to find out if Vivaldi Sync works between device types. I realize that not all settings between desktop and mobile will work.

I'm trying to sync my settings primarily between Windows (11) and macOS. Bookmarks and other items seem to be working fine, but the "core" settings in Vivaldi don't seem to be completely synced.

I configured Vivaldi on Windows first and setup the sync in macOS, but not all the settings seem to have synced (EX: Tab Settings, Toolbar Settings, etc.).

Does anyone happen to have any thoughts on this? Any help with this would be greatly appreciated!

Thank you!