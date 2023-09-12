Hello all!

In the past 2 weeks, I have been unable to get Vivaldi to recognize my cameras while using websites like gather.town which needs permission to access microphone and camera.

So, even though the camera is fully enabled and permitted, I get this window upon login... fine!

I click on the box to request permissions... and then confirm that, in fact, permissions have been granted by clicking the lock next to the URL...

... as well as the camera icon on the far right of the URL...

... but after a moment of processing, gather.town came back with this message:

Any thoughts as to why?

thanks