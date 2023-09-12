We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Please wit for Vivaldi to close
Fresh install (today, without a reboot or a logout)
Configured two PWA:
The two highlighted icons are two "installed" web applications pinned in the bottom Windows launch panel.
I have Vivaldi (a normal browser session) opened with few (3) tabs.
Now if I try to launch one of the two pinned apps:
This is annoying, and it is the same happened to me some Vivaldi version ago in a similar (not the same) configuration.
Is this an issue regarding multiple Vivaldi processes active (the normal browser session, the app launched?)
mib2berlin
@guidocardino
Hi, I don´t saw this image for some time.
Do you recreated the PWA´s or are they from a older instalation?
I try to reproduce this but I cant, install Youtube and Disney as PWA and they open immediate.
Windows 11, Vivaldi 6.2.3105.47.
Cheers, mib
Hi mib,
Thanks for the prompt reply
I have recreated the PWA's
Closing all windows and restarting (for now) does not reproduce the problem
Keeps trying
Vivaldi 6.2.3105.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision bdaa23a9ed0b83bf7f4d84cddf627bcaea507f2b
OS Windows 11 Version 22H2 (Build 22621.2134)
JavaScript V8 11.6.189.20
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/116.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line "C:\Users\guido\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path C:\Users\guido\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profile Path C:\Users\guido\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
Active Variations 5e3a236d-4113a79e
Yes, I confirm in the second day of Vivaldi use
Playing with PWA's pinned in the Windows tab randomly create the problem - even if I exit from the main Vivaldi session
In the Windows task list there are Vivaldi processes even after I exit the application
Killing them, the annoying popup is gone .... for a while
mib2berlin
@guidocardino
Hm, can you check chrome://settings/system
if background apps is enabled?
No idea if this influence your issue but running apps in background is a bad habit in most cases anyway.
Cheers, mib
Yes, this was my first attempt to solve the problem
Thery are not enabled
DoctorG Ambassador
@guidocardino Can you give the URLs to these PWAs? I like to test with 6.2 Stable and internal 6.3.
https://app.shortwave.com (Shortwave mail app)
https://memetic.memetic.cloud/cgs_memetic/ (this is a corporate app, you should only view the login page)
Today I have also pinned Google Meet - same popup
Perhaps an antivirus isse? But I am using the bare Windows antivirus
Trying to (temporary!) exclude Vivaldi folders from the antivirus scan, I will post the result after a period of use
DoctorG Ambassador
@guidocardino I can not reproduce 6.2.3105.48 / Windows 11 Version 22H2 (Build 22621.2283)
No such wait animation after close.
In fact, I suppose it is an issue in some way related to my environment
I had the same issue some time ago with a past related Vivaldi release
Then I quickly abandoned that release moving to Chrome (a corporate app was not compatible with Vivaldi - a strange issue with its menu items...)
The current Vivaldi release is ok with this corporate app, so here I am again trying to move to Vivaldi: I will not abadon my try only for this popup (I like very much the customization possibilities of Vivaldi, and I use the same on my smarthpone)
So... I will dig further on this topic, try to move bits of my settings to verify if this change solves
Third day of normal use (Vivaldi instead of Chrome for all operations)
After the exclusion of the Vivaldi path in the antivirus settings, no more popups
Keep trying...
Antivirus exclusion DOES NOT solve the problem
The popup still pops up sometimes
The popup pops up sometimes also when a dialog appears (for instance when saving a downloaded file)