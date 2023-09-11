videos from german tv-channel stoped working
System:
Raspberry Pi4 (Rev.1) 4GB
Raspberry OS Bullseye 32bit (updated/upgraded some minutes ago)
Videos from the ARD Mediathek stopped working some time ago, as other tv-channels media-services where still working fine (ZDF Mediathek as an example) I believed for a while that it must have been something they changed with their streaming service, but now I tried (after performing sudo apt remove vivaldi-stable) to revert to an older package (starting with the last 5.# version) and the videos where playing again. I now pinpointed vivaldi-stable_6.0.2979.25-1.armhf.deb to be the last version where the videos are playing and the 6.1.3035-44-1 as the first one where they aren't.
After some tinkering on it: Two observations made -> The "problem" is related to /opt/vivaldi/lib/libffmpeg.so
On a fresh Raspi OS (64bit Bookworm) install, replacing the library with the one from the chromium-browser works fine (at the moment),
but the same on Bullseye (32bit) results in a messed up Vivaldi UI (unless hardware acceleration is disabled) - though it is playing the videos.