Rabby Wallet Notification popup blocked
-
Presto2023
Hello
anyone using Rabby wallet?
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/rabby-wallet/acmacodkjbdgmoleebolmdjonilkdbch
I have a problem that when click on connetct Wallet and choose rabby, it will response
User rejected request / Connection Rejected
But I did not reject it, normally it must popup like this
Popups have been allowed and I am using a new profile.
It works fine when using chorme or brave.
-
is there any solution?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@LIBTAUET Have you tried disabling block trackers and ads?