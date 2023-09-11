Ads on twitter
Seriously why is there ads on twitter. It is in block trackers and ads but still it shows ads.
How to upload screenshots here? I'm new
Aaron Translator
@Linnorty said in Ads on twitter:
How to upload screenshots here? I'm new
mib2berlin Soprano
@Linnorty
Hi, I cant test this on Twitter but Vivaldi ad blocking is list based, it cant block anything.
New user cant upload anything, it is block by the forum spam filter.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin so when can I upload a screenshot?
mib2berlin Soprano
@Linnorty
This is not published, spammer can workaround the.
It depends on how many posts you have and reputation.
Use an external source, Google Drive or image hoster and link here.
Cheers, mib
eyupp Supporters
I added so many list but couldn't triumph over twitter ads
eyupp Supporters
@eyupp vivaldi stable 7.0 can't block twitter ads but vivaldi snapshot can block.