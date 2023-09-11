Vivaldi locks on start nowadays for a few minutes
aashish108
On load, it just opens a blank page and stays like that for a few minutes or longer.
Eventually it loads all GUI elements and tabs! But it seems to be a more regular thing nowadays. Not sure if its because of that performance update?
Its kinda ironic considering the latest performance update lol but is there anything I can do to improve performance! There is already another thread talking about a slow address bar and then theres this issue where restarts take a long time; bit of a pain esp when comparing against FF where it loads super quick and its address bar is fast also.
Vivaldi 6.2.3105.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision bdaa23a9ed0b83bf7f4d84cddf627bcaea507f2b
OS Windows 11 Version 22H2 (Build 22621.2134)
mib2berlin
@aashish108
Hi, the performance update only speed up the creation of new windows not the startup time.
To be sure you can disable it, open vivaldi://experiments and uncheck "Disable browser window in Portals".
As the startup time does not change for me it must be something else.
Sometimes after an update a third party security software block/slowdown Vivaldi, an extension can do the same.
Do you use an AV software?
How many tabs and windows are to load at start?
Cheers, mib
aashish108
@mib2berlin hey there, I use the default Windows Firewall/AV.
I believe I load 1 window and about 900 tabs... Hold on a sec! Don't they load dormant or something? Previous versions of Vivaldi did not have issues with restarting the browser etc.
mib2berlin
@aashish108
Yes, check if lazy loading is enabled in Settings > General.
For a test I create a 700 tab session but forget to enable it, 10 minutes startup time, I have this disabled because I don´t use many tabs normally.
Windows Defender does not influence VIvaldi.
Cheers, mib
wintercoast
@mib2berlin said in Vivaldi locks on start nowadays for a few minutes:
Yes, check if lazy loading is enabled in Settings > General.
@aashish108 I experience the same. Vivaldi is fine once it gets going though. I do have lazy loading enabled.
Currently I have 148 tabs, but every so often I purge them back to about 40 pinned tabs. Makes no difference. However, I can probably kill a bunch of those pinned tabs now.
I do have a bunch of extensions, plus VPN.