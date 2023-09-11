On load, it just opens a blank page and stays like that for a few minutes or longer.

Eventually it loads all GUI elements and tabs! But it seems to be a more regular thing nowadays. Not sure if its because of that performance update?

Its kinda ironic considering the latest performance update lol but is there anything I can do to improve performance! There is already another thread talking about a slow address bar and then theres this issue where restarts take a long time; bit of a pain esp when comparing against FF where it loads super quick and its address bar is fast also.

Vivaldi 6.2.3105.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Revision bdaa23a9ed0b83bf7f4d84cddf627bcaea507f2b

OS Windows 11 Version 22H2 (Build 22621.2134)