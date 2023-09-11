Make your student life amazing with this productivity suite
marialeal Vivaldi Team
There are several ways for learners of all ages to study online, but Vivaldi browser has powerful features that can make your learning easy. Read on.
ingolftopf Ambassador
@marialeal
Thank you for this very nice and appealingly written article.
It is like working with Vivaldi browser at all,
just great.
jorgefilho
AlexTheGib
Vivaldi browser is the best browser for productivity while also protecting your privacy without the cryptocurrency crap... As a student, I'm very grateful to the Vivaldi team for this browser.
Keep it up!
A bit too briefly mentioned is the benefit that you can efficiently work through all your email in the Mail client, organize your tasks with the integrated task manager, and keep track of your schedule with the integrated calendar...
Less is more this days, i just use speed dial for bookmarks. Bookmarks bar is old stuff.
LoneRanger12
Good article.
LoneRanger12
In-built reader with TTS or read aloud for various formats would be icing on the cake.
The students really liked the webpanel and split screen. They said it was very useful in online exams
When will it be possible to sync RSS ans workspaces ?
The saved sessions panel is very nice...
... but the search in the saved sessions subjects does not work.
At least if you have saved many.
Still some work to do - I'd appreciate it:=)
Pesala Ambassador
@macadoum This old topic is the wrong place to ask. If anywhere, it would be in the relevant feature request threads, but there is no point asking.
The answer is always "When it is ready." No estimated time of implementation is ever given. The IN PROGRESS tag indicates that the developers are working on it.
@Ringel The saved session search works fine for me. How many sessions do you have?
I wish Vivaldi Notes would somehow integrate with my Fastmail Notes. Now I have two places to jot things down. But, that's not so bad