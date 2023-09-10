By specifying a URL pattern such as

*.facebook.com within the browser settings, the browser should, when enabled, automatically switch to a specific profile when navigating to a web page matching that pattern.

As shown in the image below from Edge web browser (currently v116), profiles can be automatically switched to based on profile preferences.

This functionality can help address privacy concerns when web pages are unintentionally opened in a browser profile that is isolated (maybe work, home, etc.). For example, I have my browser configured to automatically open a Facebook profile which is only signed into Facebook. If I should click on a link to Facebook, the Facebook Profile I have precreated is automatically launched (or reused). While not perfect privacy if the URL contains tracking information, it helps isolate any Facebook browsing I may mistakenly (or sometimes intentionally) do.

I use this feature for web sites known for doing lots of tracking, including Facebook, Instagram, X/Twitter, LinkedIn, and common news sites.