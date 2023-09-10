Automatic Profile Selection by URL
-
TheWiredPrairie
By specifying a URL pattern such as
*.facebook.comwithin the browser settings, the browser should, when enabled, automatically switch to a specific profile when navigating to a web page matching that pattern.
As shown in the image below from Edge web browser (currently v116), profiles can be automatically switched to based on profile preferences.
This functionality can help address privacy concerns when web pages are unintentionally opened in a browser profile that is isolated (maybe work, home, etc.). For example, I have my browser configured to automatically open a Facebook profile which is only signed into Facebook. If I should click on a link to Facebook, the Facebook Profile I have precreated is automatically launched (or reused). While not perfect privacy if the URL contains tracking information, it helps isolate any Facebook browsing I may mistakenly (or sometimes intentionally) do.
I use this feature for web sites known for doing lots of tracking, including Facebook, Instagram, X/Twitter, LinkedIn, and common news sites.
-
mib2berlin
@TheWiredPrairie
Hi, I simply don´t use these pages, except news.
I support your request.
Cheers, mib
-
TheWiredPrairie
@mib2berlin I generally don't use the examples I provided much either, but when I do, I like to isolate them. Unfortunately, some of the community topics I follow related to my hobbies and software I use have limited engagement elsewhere.
Thanks for your support!
-
EndlessFields
I would love this feature to come to Vivaldi. I understand why something like Firefox's Container Tabs isn't possible with how Chromium based browsers work. This is a good alternative to that. It would be even better if there was an option to synchronize things like extensions across profiles while keeping things like cookies isolated (if somebody wanted but not required). That's a pain point on Edge (which I use now only because Profiles like this don't exist in Vivaldi), where I have to go in and re-setup all of my extensions and security/privacy settings on each individual profile.