Unsolved Can I force opening certain URLs in certain tab stacks?
-
I would like to match certain URLs and tie them to a tab stack. For example, I receive an email from Github and I open the link. I would like the tab to open in my Github stack.
Is this possible? Are there other ways of advanced tab target routing?
-
barbudo2005
Use the extension Otto tabs (from a former user);
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/otto-tabs/pjgajilkdijnbfmglfbpnenocpajmdlb
https://github.com/borsini/chrome-otto-tabs
Automatically groups tabs into tab stacks regardless of whether they are opened from a single tab, a pinned tab, bookmarks or closed tabs.
Forget about using the command "Stack tabs by hosts".
Options for this web pages:
https://huellalibrosicc.blogspot.com
https://librosquehayqueleer-laky.blogspot.com
If you choose:
"exact same host" they will not be grouped.
"same host but different subdomains" they will be grouped.
-
@barbudo2005 said in Can I force opening certain URLs in certain tab stacks?:
Use the extension Otto tabs
This is indeed helpful, thank you!
Ideally I would like a more configurable option though, so I could - for example - always group github gitlab trello slack and gitter links under a tab called "work".
Perhaps this is not possible, but I saw Vivaldi has the most detailed tab handling and is generally considered to be the most configurable browser, so I thought perhaps there are some Vivaldi-native options.
-
I found what I am looking for:
-
When you run into a scenario (in almost any application) where the application won't automatically do what you want, but you can do it manually with your keyboard and mouse, you can often use a desktop automation tool to run those manual steps for you at the press of a hotkey.
These are available on (almost) all platforms. Several good ones are free and a number are paid services.
I use AutoKey many times every day on my Linux notebook (including with Vivaldi).
-
@Redsandro said in Can I force opening certain URLs in certain tab stacks?:
I found what I am looking for:
Does this work with Vivaldi? Doesn't look like it's doing anything for me...
-
@gryzor said in [Can I force opening certain URLs in certain tab stacks?]
Does this work with Vivaldi? Doesn't look like it's doing anything for me...
Secretly I hadn't tested it on Vivaldi, and just assumed it would work so I shared it back to the community. I apologize!
I was test-driving Vivaldi, hoping that it would help me be more productive. When I figured I need an extension to do what I want, I switched back to my old browser. When I have more time to figure things out, I'll probably give Vivaldi another try.
-
barbudo2005
@gryzor @Redsandro Said:
…. just assumed it would work so I shared it back to the community.
No, the tab stacks in Vivaldi is not the same than Groups in Chrome. The selectors are not the same.
However, Otto Tabs works on both.
Said:
always group github gitlab trello slack and gitter links under a tab called "work".
That's what Workspaces are for. Moreover, now that Vivaldi will have in the next stable the possibility to define domains to go automatically to a Workspace.