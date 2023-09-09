We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
checking saved passwords
-
Hello. Your browser really lacks checking saved passwords for a possible leak. I ask you to develop and implement this necessary option. Thanks.
-
mib2berlin
@sergeu71
Hi, you post this several times now.
This will not speed up any development, if you think a feature is needed make a feature request.
If you get a lot of user votes it may get implemented.
Cheers, mib
-
This api is a very util to check passwords leaks : https://haveibeenpwned.com , but idk the possible problems(privacy, lgpd, etc) and cost(maybe any premium feature?) to use.
Regards, froyd
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@ifroyd High costs per installed browser and its API key!
⇒ https://haveibeenpwned.com/API/Key