I just changed phones from a Samsung S10+ to a Samsung Z Flip5 and realized that I can't create a new window in Vivaldi. I used to do it a lot on my old phone, so I know how to do it, but the option isn't there for my new one.

I checked the system information for the Z Flip5 and saw it has Android System 13.

Is there a reason why my browser ver. doesn't allow me to have that option? I really prefer to make new windows because I look at multiple different things and I tend to have friends use my phone often. Also, I'm just used to having it more organized (my PC also has Vivaldi in different Spaces and Windows).