Can't Create New Windows
I just changed phones from a Samsung S10+ to a Samsung Z Flip5 and realized that I can't create a new window in Vivaldi. I used to do it a lot on my old phone, so I know how to do it, but the option isn't there for my new one.
I checked the system information for the Z Flip5 and saw it has Android System 13.
Is there a reason why my browser ver. doesn't allow me to have that option? I really prefer to make new windows because I look at multiple different things and I tend to have friends use my phone often. Also, I'm just used to having it more organized (my PC also has Vivaldi in different Spaces and Windows).
Did you split the screen first to open 2 different apps one above the other? AFAIK, Vivaldi for Android can only open new windows if the screen is already split into two windows.
Here's an example I split the screen and put Chrome in the top window and Vivaldi in the bottom, enabling Vivaldi's New Window feature. I don't why they make dual widows so kludgy but that seems to be an Android limitation not a Vivaldi one.
@LadyAira I think the option you're talking about was a bug and not a feature.
@yeswap i tried it just now and it didnt work
What happe if you choose New Window?
It looks like it did work. Your last screenshot shows two Vivaldi windows.