@DoctorG said in BUG: Unable to open html5 virtual console of Dell iDRAC:

Our server admin said, iDRAC works with Vivaldi: I cannot reproduce this issue in the idrac gui html5 console of Dell R330 or in the M620. In both cases html5 works fine in both an internal build of Vivaldi as well as stable. Does you proxy needs a special authentication like NTLM or other? Try in fresh test profile only with the proxy extension you needed.

What iDRAC version you have on R330?

We have iDRAC9 v6.00.xx, v6.10.xx. on R740xd2.

Yes, I saw your question, I'm replying one by one please wait little bit

This error is repeating in DevTools while window is trying to load:

ERROR TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'addEventListener') at _c.connectRFBViewer (main-es2015.01805daf8030d71ef96d.js:1:502977) at Kv.connectViewer (main-es2015.01805daf8030d71ef96d.js:1:968189) at main-es2015.01805daf8030d71ef96d.js:1:967775 at s.invokeTask (polyfills-es2015.d0997d0f6cbb13bb23c8.js:1:56903) at Object.onInvokeTask (main-es2015.01805daf8030d71ef96d.js:1:276592) at s.invokeTask (polyfills-es2015.d0997d0f6cbb13bb23c8.js:1:56824) at o.runTask (polyfills-es2015.d0997d0f6cbb13bb23c8.js:1:52409) at invokeTask (polyfills-es2015.d0997d0f6cbb13bb23c8.js:1:57904) at invoke (polyfills-es2015.d0997d0f6cbb13bb23c8.js:1:57806) at n.args.<computed> (polyfills-es2015.d0997d0f6cbb13bb23c8.js:1:81606)

At the end of reloading cycle, following is shown:

Failed when connecting: Invalid host or port (SyntaxError: Failed to construct 'WebSocket': The URL 'wss://:/vnc/vconsole?vck=' is invalid.)

I need extension for socks proxy, as I'm reaching iDRAC GUI over tunnel.