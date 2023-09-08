We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
New bookmark dialog design – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3126.4
-
mariap Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot addresses various bugs, makes it easier to manage your bookmarks and includes a Chromium bump.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
stardepp Translator
Happy crazy first again
-
Am I 2nd?
-
Aaron Translator
me, 3rd.
Mobiles come to 6.3
Here New translation for some lazy friends of mine
-
ingolftopf Ambassador
Thank you
-
ingolftopf Ambassador
Thanks also for the always appealing, spirited selection of images.
-
It'd be great if we could add a wallpaper to vivaldi homepage, behind the speed dials. Thank you
-
Awaiting for VAB-7907 and VAB-7869.
VAB-7907 is a big one
-
-
ingolftopf Ambassador
@Sawer443
Welcome here!
Enjoy the browser, the forum and 'Mastodon' social.vivaldi.net.
And maybe on the good open source messenger [matrix] of the Vivaldi
Group:
#vivaldibrowser: matrix.org
-
zavalita2002
Text wrap ?
-
mib2berlin
@zavalita2002
Hi, Operas text wrap will never happen in Vivaldi.
Use Vivaldi zoom feature, it does the same but is not as comfortable as in Opera.
-
zavalita2002
@mib2berlin Unfortunately, it is NOT the same thing, since it's not just a zoom function, and more than half of the websites I use are rendered useless without some text wrap function - that is, without a text wrap function fonts are too big or too small regardless of the zoom level. That's why people run away from mobile browsers and instead install apps.
-
mib2berlin
@zavalita2002
Do you have an example page?
We can report this to the bug tracker.
-
Aaron Translator
3126.4 is already updated to 6.3.3132.3.
Why haven't be locked this thread yet?
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
New Snapshot for Android is available!
-