Any tips to make Outlook Accounts work?
Since the recent "updates" to Vivaldi (latest 6.2.3.105.47) I can't get this FPOS to sync with Outlook accounts.
I've tried OAuth and just entering the password.
It works, but if I close the browser and open it again later. I'm back to entering my details again.
Gmail account works fine now. But not Outlook.
Thank you.
mib2berlin
@TD4
Hi, do you had password only before or OAuth forever.
I add my [email protected] account with OAuth to Vivaldi 6.2.3105.47, all fine.
Restart Vivaldi and I don´t have to login again.
If you dismiss the login do you get any error messages in Settings > Mail > Server?
Cheers, mib
edwardp Ambassador
@TD4 My Outlook account works fine without OAuth, just using the standard password. Note that their SMTP server uses STARTTLS, not SSL/TLS.
This Microsoft support article has the latest IMAP/SMTP server settings for Outlook.com accounts.
Thank you mib2berlin and edwardp.
I've tried both OAuth and "regular password" (using STARTTLS).
They can work fine, but I'm back to square one again the next time I restart the browser or try again the following day.
If I try the regular password method. I'm always prompted with these types of pop up windows.
Clicking OK fixes things, until I restart the browser etc etc.
I can't find a permanent solution, just temporary fixes.
Is this ever going to get fixed?