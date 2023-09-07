Picture-In-Picture video is not properly working
-
Since several days ago PiP video feature is not remembering position and size of pop-out window from the last session when it was used either in another tab or when opening a new Vivaldi instance. This pop-out window always appears on top-left corner with a size of aprox 100x100 pixels. Is this a bug? or how to fix it?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@locuaz Works for me with 6.2.3105.47 Win 11.
Had no time to test on Debian 11/12 KDE or Ubuntu 22/23 GNOME.
-
mib2berlin
@locuaz
Hi, I cant reproduce this.
Open a YT page, play video, open and set size/position of PiP.
Open a new YT tab, size/position of PiP is the same.
Restart Vivaldi, size/position of PiP is the same.
I have no idea what could cause this for you, we have to wait a bit if other user can reproduce this.
Is size and position maybe stored in a cookie or serviceworker?
Opensuse Linux, KDE, Vivaldi 6.2.3105.47, no extensions.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: It is not stored in cookies or serviceworker.
-
My OS info:
OS: EndeavourOS Linux x86_64 Kernel: 6.4.12-zen1-1-zen Shell: zsh 5.9 Resolution: 3440x1440 DE: Plasma 5.27.7 Terminal: HyperTerm CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 1700 (16) @ 3.800GHz GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Memory: 15911MiB
Vivaldi was installed from PACMAN.
You can see my video about this problem on: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vdUg3rLdEN4_CPsl7fIbbZETq2o_nKrN/view?usp=sharing
-
@locuaz Check this point:
-
@npro I've created a new account in my OS, I opened Vivaldi (no plugins installed/enabled) and same problem. With Firefox browser I have no problem with PiP
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Works for me on
Operating System: Kubuntu 22.04
KDE Plasma Version: 5.24.7
KDE Frameworks Version: 5.92.0
Qt Version: 5.15.3
Kernel Version: 6.2.0-32-generic (64-bit)
Graphics Platform: X11
Processors: 2 × Intel Core i5-7500 CPU @ 3.40GHz
Memory: 3.8 GiB of RAM
I think user's KDE is newer and causes some issues.
-
@locuaz
Compare it to
Chromiumwith which they share the same engine, not with Firefox.
Xorg or Wayland?
What drivers do you use for Nvidia?
(cc: @DoctorG) I think it could be Chromium /w Nvidia driver +HiDPI (on KDE) related as I don't have this problem (AMD, standard resolution) and EnOS is just an opinionated pre-configured Arch (KDE 5.27.7).
-
mib2berlin
I don´t think this is a KDE issue, I am on 5.27.7-1.2, Intel GPU.
-
@npro I've installed Chromium but it has no pop-out feature for video, the same with Google Chrome.
More info:
$ echo "$XDG_SESSION_TYPE" x11 $ cat /sys/module/nvidia/version 535.104.05 $ sudo cat /proc/driver/nvidia/version NVRM version: NVIDIA UNIX x86_64 Kernel Module 535.104.05 Sat Aug 19 01:15:15 UTC 2023 GCC version: gcc version 13.2.1 20230801 (GCC) $ pacman -Qs nvidia local/egl-wayland 2:1.1.12-1 EGLStream-based Wayland external platform local/lib32-nvidia-utils 535.104.05-1 NVIDIA drivers utilities (32-bit) local/libvdpau 1.5-2 Nvidia VDPAU library local/libxnvctrl 535.104.05-1 NVIDIA NV-CONTROL X extension local/nvidia-dkms 535.104.05-1 NVIDIA drivers - module sources local/nvidia-settings 535.104.05-1 Tool for configuring the NVIDIA graphics driver local/nvidia-utils 535.104.05-1 NVIDIA drivers utilities
-
@locuaz said in Picture-In-Picture video is not properly working:
it has no pop-out feature for video
double right-click on the video to bring up the menu for PiP
also, I'm not sure why you need
egl-waylandif you don't use Wayland, or do you switch sometimes... but ok it could be a nvidia thing, of which I don't remember anymore.
-
@npro Graphic drivers were installed by EnOS installer.
Chromium is showing pop-out window on right-bottom corner with a size of aprox 150x150 pixels. This Chromium was installed using Flatpak, because I try with pacman I get this error:
$ sudo pacman -S chromium resolving dependencies... looking for conflicting packages... Package (1) New Version Net Change Download Size extra/chromium 116.0.5845.179-1 303.56 MiB 91.53 MiB Total Download Size: 91.53 MiB Total Installed Size: 303.56 MiB :: Proceed with installation? [Y/n] :: Retrieving packages... chromium-116.0.5845.179-1-x86_64.pkg.tar.zst failed to download error: failed retrieving file 'chromium-116.0.5845.179-1-x86_64.pkg.tar.zst' from mirror.f4st.host : The requested URL returned error: 404 error: failed retrieving file 'chromium-116.0.5845.179-1-x86_64.pkg.tar.zst' from mirror.cspacehostings.com : The requested URL returned error: 404 error: failed retrieving file 'chromium-116.0.5845.179-1-x86_64.pkg.tar.zst' from mirrors.neusoft.edu.cn : The requested URL returned error: 404 error: failed retrieving file 'chromium-116.0.5845.179-1-x86_64.pkg.tar.zst' from mirror.pseudoform.org : The requested URL returned error: 404 error: failed retrieving file 'chromium-116.0.5845.179-1-x86_64.pkg.tar.zst' from asia.mirror.pkgbuild.com : The requested URL returned error: 404 error: failed retrieving file 'chromium-116.0.5845.179-1-x86_64.pkg.tar.zst' from sydney.mirror.pkgbuild.com : The requested URL returned error: 404 error: failed retrieving file 'chromium-116.0.5845.179-1-x86_64.pkg.tar.zst' from mirror.telepoint.bg : The requested URL returned error: 404 error: failed retrieving file 'chromium-116.0.5845.179-1-x86_64.pkg.tar.zst' from mirror.spaceint.fr : The requested URL returned error: 404 error: failed retrieving file 'chromium-116.0.5845.179-1-x86_64.pkg.tar.zst' from seoul.mirror.pkgbuild.com : The requested URL returned error: 404 error: failed retrieving file 'chromium-116.0.5845.179-1-x86_64.pkg.tar.zst' from europe.mirror.pkgbuild.com : The requested URL returned error: 404 error: failed retrieving file 'chromium-116.0.5845.179-1-x86_64.pkg.tar.zst' from geo.mirror.pkgbuild.com : The requested URL returned error: 404 warning: failed to retrieve some files error: failed to commit transaction (failed to retrieve some files) Errors occurred, no packages were upgraded.
-
@locuaz You need to update your mirrors with
-Syu, but you will get Chromium
117. In any case this should be the same but if you 'd want to be 100% sure you could downgrade it later to
116to be on par with V.'s version.
-
P.S.1 a comparison with the flatpak version is of no use as it uses its own non-system libraries
P.S.2 also, you need to do something about your mirrors, it does not make sense to me to use servers from different continents for example
-
@npro after updating my OS (
sudo pacman -Syu) I could install chromium but I got similar problem to Vivaldi, pop-out windows appearing on right-bottom corner with a small size.
Remember this problem occurs when opening a new tab or new window, because the current tab does remember position and size of pop-out window.
-
@locuaz I can't reproduce it with Vivaldi (stable) 6.2.3105.47 & (snapshot) 6.3.3120.3, but here's something interesting, I can reproduce it with Chromium 116.0.5845.179 & 117.0.5938.48... go figure now...
-
@npro Maybe under certain conditions this bug (?) get manifested in Vivaldi through Chromium engine
-
@npro I can reproduce it in my Debian 11 VM with Chromium 116.0.5845.140 as well, but Vivaldi works fine there too.
(there's an old bug report for Chromium but seems no one cared)
-
@locuaz but how... do you use any custom flags? what is your Command Line under
vivaldi://about? You may remove your hostname (desktop id) from there.
-
Vivaldi 6.2.3105.47 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) Revision bdaa23a9ed0b83bf7f4d84cddf627bcaea507f2b OS Linux JavaScript V8 11.6.189.20 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/116.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --desktop-startup-id=xxx;1694135204;299287;1582_TIME40890 --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi Profile Path /home/user/.config/vivaldi/Default Variations Seed Type Null