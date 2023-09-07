We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Moving emails bug
Hi, I wish to remove some emails from the server and store them locally. To do this I have set up a local offline account but when I move emails to that account the emails are left on the server.
Is there a way round this please.
Thanks.
Steve.
BTW: Vivaldi 6.2.3105.47; Linux Mint Xfce 20.3 64 bit and Windows 10.
mib2berlin
@stevesouthampton
Hi, I can reproduce this but moving mails around does not delete them.
I deleted a mail moved to a local account on the server and it still is in the local account.
As far as I know there is no way around deleting moved mails directly on the server.
I hope other user or one of the mail developers steps by with a better solution.
Cheers, mib
Hi mib,
Many thanks for your help. I was expecting that because Imap emails are synced with the server that if one is moved to an offline location that it would also be moved (deleted) from the server.
If the same email is moved back to the original server there are then 2 copies on that server! So a reverse move operates correctly but not the other way.
Moving an email from one online email address to another online address appears to operate correctly.
Regards,
Steve.
mib2berlin
@stevesouthampton
Hmm, maybe it's a bug after all.
Please wait a bit if other user/developer steps by before you report it to the bug tracker.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
Hi mib,
Many thanks for your advice. This is the first time I have posted on the forum.
Hopefully other people will comment and it might not be necessary to report it as a bug.
Thanks again.
Regards,
Steve.
Hi mib,
I have had no further replies so I have reported the bug with reference no. VB-100250.
Thanks again for your help.
Regards,
Steve.