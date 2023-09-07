Hey all,

I've been having this problem for the last couple of versions. It doesn't happen all the time, so I never know when it will happen to figure out if something specific is happening.

The problem? Suddenly Vivaldi just stops. No warning, I haven't killed any of the processes, it doesn't throw a message or anything. It's just suddenly not running. Often my first warning it's happened is that the little bar under the icon on the taskbar isn't there. I can start it up again immediately, but it takes a minute or two to get running again and load the pages I had open... when it does.

(This last is a far more recent thing -- when it restarts, it doesn't load my old tabs, just puts me at the Start screen. Luckily, I usually have less than five tabs open (certainly less than ten), so I can reload pages from History, but it's very annoying.)

The problem is that I have no idea how to track what's happening when I can't predict it happening in the first place.

Any suggestions welcome.

EDIT: Yes, I am using the most recent version, and it hasn't happened since then, but when it happened before... I was using the most recent version at the time. I'm wondering if there's a log file I might not be informed of I could check the next time it happens or something like that. I know there isn't much anyone can do with what I've said so far.