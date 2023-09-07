We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Sporadic "crashes"
Keldin145014
Hey all,
I've been having this problem for the last couple of versions. It doesn't happen all the time, so I never know when it will happen to figure out if something specific is happening.
The problem? Suddenly Vivaldi just stops. No warning, I haven't killed any of the processes, it doesn't throw a message or anything. It's just suddenly not running. Often my first warning it's happened is that the little bar under the icon on the taskbar isn't there. I can start it up again immediately, but it takes a minute or two to get running again and load the pages I had open... when it does.
(This last is a far more recent thing -- when it restarts, it doesn't load my old tabs, just puts me at the Start screen. Luckily, I usually have less than five tabs open (certainly less than ten), so I can reload pages from History, but it's very annoying.)
The problem is that I have no idea how to track what's happening when I can't predict it happening in the first place.
Any suggestions welcome.
EDIT: Yes, I am using the most recent version, and it hasn't happened since then, but when it happened before... I was using the most recent version at the time. I'm wondering if there's a log file I might not be informed of I could check the next time it happens or something like that. I know there isn't much anyone can do with what I've said so far.
@Keldin145014 said in Sporadic "crashes":
I've been having this problem for the last couple of versions
Try doing a new profile and see if it happens there
mib2berlin
@Keldin145014
Hi, if it crash the next time you can look for a crash dump file:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-windows/
You can report a bug to the Vivaldi bug tracker, the developer can check the dump file and should possible fix it.
Vivaldi should not crash under all circumstances.
Cheers, mib
Just reported this problem with the commensurate log. It stopped happening quite so often - this is the second time since my original report. The first time, my browser wasn't up-to-date, but today it was.
GiantStepsDubstepRemix
@Keldin145014 said in Sporadic "crashes":
Same problem here, except that I've got more bookmarks than the average user, but even with disabled extensions and no active tabs/workspaces it behaves the way you just described it.
Already sent the crash log VB-100567; I'll be waiting for updates on this, because it's not the first time it happens. (In fact, it happened right after I updated Vivaldi to the latest version, about two days ago)
mib3berlin
@GiantStepsDubstepRemix
Hi, the report was tagged as Crash report a few minutes ago, the developer will look into.
The last update was only:
- [macOS][Privacy][Sonoma] There is an unexpected notification of screen recording on start up on macOS 14.0 (VB-100516)
- [Pop-up Blocker] List of blocked pop-ups can overflow the pop-out window and hide the buttons (VB-100216)
I cant imagine this cause crashes and I don´t have any but the developer will find out.
Cheers, mib
@GiantStepsDubstepRemix Yep, VB-100565 in my case.
Hopefully we'll find out something about why this has been happening the last month or more.
Happened again. How do I add this report to the above-named bug report?
DoctorG Ambassador
@Keldin145014 reply to the report mail you got after VB-100565, all you reply to this will be added to internal bug tracker.