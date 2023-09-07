We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Bug - Tab Stack Bottom Bar displaying on Tabs that aren't even in a Tab Stack
Hi, getting very buggy behaviour from the Tab Stack Bottom Bar since new stable release. It's pretty annoying.
Scenario 1...
I look at a Tab in a Tab Stack, then look at a Tab that isn't in a Tab Stack, the Tab that isn't in a Tab Stack still has the bottom bar from the previous Tab Stack I was looking at.
Scenario 2...
I open the Browser, I tap on a Tab not in a Tab Stack, the Tab Stack Bottom Bar displays but is empty.
sinnovation
@dpn same here and its super annoying cause it also often overlays important site navigation elements, making vivaldi now almost impossible to use
edwardp Ambassador
@dpn Please submit a bug report, include all relevant information, including screenshots and post the bug report number (VAB-xxxx) in this thread.
This is still an issue despite updates to the Browser.
Screenshot, is a single tab, but has the tab bar from a Tab group I was looking at previously.
Really annoying because it is blocking page content.
mib3berlin
@dpn
Hi, do you reported it to the bug tracker?
Add the VAB number and I can check it.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin VAB-8064
@dpn
OK, created 2 minutes ago, still unconfirmed.
I have only a Android 12 device yours is 14, I will check later if I can reproduce it.
Cheers, mib
Thanks. I've only been on Android 14 for a few hours got the update this morning. I was previously on 13 and had the same issues.
@dpn
OK, I test this again and cant reproduce this.
You have the tab bar disabled?
It looks completely different on my devices, this is the tab viewer:
I can add some tags, a comment about Android 13/14 but cant confirm the report.
@mib3berlin I don't have the Tab Bar enabled. I prefer the Tab Switcher.
Now that you have a Tab group, if you then open a new tab not in the tab group, then open a website, you get the Tab group bar of the Tab group you were previously on.
@dpn
To make it more clear to me, you meant tabs stacks?
Vivaldi doesn't have tab groups.
If I open a new tab from the menu it open as separate tab, if I use the + icon in the tab stack bar it open in the stack.
I don´t really understand these tab stack/groups, I rarely open more than 2-3 tabs on a mobile.
We need a user is familiar with the feature.
@mib3berlin Yes when I say Tab Groups, I mean Tab Stacks.
I just easily replicated this on another Android phone with Android 12.
Any progress on this ? It's infuriating and blocking site navigation.
If anyone wants a short term fix, I tried putting the address bar at the bottom, and the issue goes away whilst the address bar is at the bottom.
However really hope a fix comes soon, because I personally don't like the address bar at the bottom, because you lose the back and forward buttons.
edwardp Ambassador
@dpn I am not able to reproduce it.