Hi, getting very buggy behaviour from the Tab Stack Bottom Bar since new stable release. It's pretty annoying.

Scenario 1...

I look at a Tab in a Tab Stack, then look at a Tab that isn't in a Tab Stack, the Tab that isn't in a Tab Stack still has the bottom bar from the previous Tab Stack I was looking at.

Scenario 2...

I open the Browser, I tap on a Tab not in a Tab Stack, the Tab Stack Bottom Bar displays but is empty.